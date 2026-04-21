HPG uncovers illegal petrol hub

Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, HPG acting director, said during a briefing at Camp Crame that the raid resulted in the recovery of a fuel tanker containing 10,000 liters of methanol.

Police also seized several steel-cage tanks holding an estimated 8,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 1,000 liters of premium gasoline, and 1,000 liters of diesel. Fuel hoses and a pump used for transferring the products were also confiscated.

The total estimated value of the seized fuel is P8,942,000.

“Illegal handling and transport of petroleum products pose serious risks to public safety and undermine lawful trade,” Batangan said. “We will continue to intensify our operations to address these violations and ensure accountability.”

The six suspects, all of legal age, are in police custody pending documentation and the filing of criminal charges.