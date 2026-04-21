Hello Kitty creator Sanrio expands into gaming

“We also want to approach people who have not been part of our traditional fan base, like boys and adult men,” said Sanrio chief executive Tomokuni Tsuji.

Backed by an investment of up to ¥10 billion (around $63 million) through 2027, the initiative reflects the company’s intent to strengthen its presence in digital entertainment, where engagement levels and consumer spending remain high.

“Video games are a very big market. People spend a long time on games,” Tsuji said. “This is a sector we must enter.”

The first release under the new division, Sanrio Party Land, is set to launch on Nintendo Switch platforms, including its next-generation version, later this year. The game will feature over 45 mini-games and more than 145 characters from the Sanrio universe, including popular names like Cinnamoroll and Kuromi.

Long known for its roots in Japan’s “kawaii” culture, Sanrio has built a global brand through merchandise and partnerships spanning fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. However, unlike franchises such as Pokémon, its characters have historically lacked a strong narrative presence, making gaming a potential avenue to deepen engagement.

With a film adaptation also in development, the company is positioning its characters for wider exposure across multiple platforms, betting that interactive content can help sustain long-term growth and relevance in a competitive global market.