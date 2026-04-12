The SEC Code of Corporate Governance: From foundation to market imperative

This began to change with key revisions. The 2009 Revised Code strengthened governance expectations, while the 2016 Code for Publicly-Listed Companies introduced the pivotal “comply or explain” approach, shifting the focus from rigid compliance to transparency and accountability. The 2019 Code for Public Companies and Registered Issuers further expanded governance coverage beyond listed firms, recognizing that large, widely held corporations also shape investor confidence and economic outcomes.

Equally important has been the role of key stakeholders in reinforcing governance standards. Institutions such as the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) have professionalized board practices through director training and the promotion of the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has embedded governance into listing and disclosure requirements, while the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) has strengthened governance in government-owned and controlled corporations. Together, these institutions have transformed governance from a regulatory obligation into a multi-stakeholder ecosystem.

Today, the impact of the SEC Code is far more visible — particularly among listed companies. Boards are more structured, independent directors play a more active role, and disclosures are more robust and timely. Governance committees, risk oversight, and sustainability reporting are no longer exceptions but emerging norms. Compared to the early 2000s, there is a clear shift: governance is now increasingly practiced in substance, not merely in form.

Yet, despite these advances, the Philippine capital markets remain relatively shallow and underperforming compared to regional peers. The PSE continues to face challenges in liquidity, new listings, and investor participation. This raises an important question: what more must be done?

The answer points back to governance. The next phase of capital market development will depend not only on economic fundamentals, but on the credibility of corporate institutions. Stronger governance — both in legal frameworks and in actual boardroom practice — will be a key driver in restoring investor confidence. This includes deeper board independence, higher-quality disclosures, stronger enforcement, and a culture of accountability that goes beyond minimum compliance.

Looking ahead, the SEC Code will become even more relevant. As global investors place increasing emphasis on governance, sustainability, and transparency, Philippine corporations must meet higher expectations to remain competitive. Governance will no longer be a supporting function — it will be a primary determinant of capital access and valuation.