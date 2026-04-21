GenSan police open to sanctions as Labangal shootout probe continues

Initial results confirmed that three officers discharged their weapons during the encounter.

The incident occurred on Saturday when police were dispatched to the area following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly fired at responding officers, triggering a shootout in a densely populated community largely composed of light-material houses.

Amid the exchange, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a bullet and later died, raising concerns over operational protocols and the risks posed to civilians during armed engagements in residential zones.

Cardos said investigators are focusing on whether the officers exercised due diligence in the performance of their duties, particularly in their choice of cover during the firefight. He noted that one key issue under review is the decision of officers to take cover inside or near a house where a child was present—an action that may have contributed to the fatal outcome.

“Ang imbestigahan actually is whether tama ang kanilang aksyon at that moment,” Cardos said, adding that authorities will determine if any standard operating procedures were violated.

The case is now under review by the Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service and the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU), which will assess both administrative and operational accountability based on evidence gathered.

Cardos emphasized that the involved officers are prepared to cooperate fully with investigators and accept the findings. “We will give our side and present our evidence. The process is evidence-based, and we will respect the outcome,” he said.

While the investigation is ongoing, the incident has underscored the complexities of police response in urban communities, particularly when armed confrontations unfold in close proximity to civilians. Authorities have yet to release further details on the suspect involved or possible charges related to the initial report of indiscriminate firing.

Police officials have assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted to determine responsibility and prevent similar incidents in the future.