Gazini Ganados returns: Finding purpose beyond the crown

“The past year has allowed me to grow and heal and understand myself beyond the titles, beyond the glitz and glam. I am more excited because this time around, I know myself more, my core, my values, my identity, especially my purpose.”

A Journey That Began with Dreams

Long before she wore a crown, Ganados was already carving her path in pageantry. She first entered the national stage through Miss World Philippines 2014 , where she made it to the Top 13—an early sign of the promise she carried.

Her defining breakthrough came years later at Binibining Pilipinas 2019 , where she represented Talisay, Cebu and claimed the Miss Universe Philippines title. Her win was marked not only by her striking presence, but also by her advocacy and strong sense of identity.

During the competition, she spoke with conviction about empowering women and championing elderly care—an advocacy deeply rooted in her personal life.

“If I win the crown tonight… we will be able to rise from our decisions… and achieve our dreams because of the values and wisdom passed on to us.”

Carrying the Philippines on the Global Stage

As the country’s representative at Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, Ganados brought both spectacle and substance. From her eagle-inspired national costume to her commanding stage presence, she stood out among a competitive field.

But it was her message that left a lasting impression.

“The world is aging… we should reciprocate that love, and no one should be ever left behind.”

Her journey concluded with a Top 20 finish and the Best in National Costume award—an achievement that reflected both her artistry and advocacy.

Beyond the Crown

Now, as she returns to the pageant scene, Ganados does so with a different perspective. The woman who once chased a dream now walks with a clearer purpose—one defined by self-awareness and intention.

Her time away allowed her to rediscover who she is outside of titles, and in doing so, she found a stronger voice—one that speaks not just for herself, but for the causes she continues to champion.

This new chapter is not about proving anything. It is about alignment—between who she was, who she is, and who she chooses to become.

And for Gazini Ganados, that may be the most powerful transformation of all.