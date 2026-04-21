Garin warns oil firms vs excessive hikes as prices fall

The energy chief added that firms failing to comply may face sanctions, including show-cause orders and possible penalties affecting their permits. Under existing law, violations could also lead to fines and imprisonment.

Garin said the Department of Energy is also requiring oil firms to report unused storage capacity, allowing the Philippine National Oil Company to maximize available depots for fuel reserves. This aims to ensure sufficient buffer supply amid global uncertainties. “If they have available storage that is not being used, they need to report it to the DOE so PNOC can utilize it,” she said.

She noted that the government currently relies on private storage facilities in areas such as Subic, La Union, Batangas, and Davao, as it does not have its own oil depots. “For practical purposes, it is easier because these companies already have logistics systems in place and know how to distribute nationwide,” she added.

Garin said the measures are part of broader efforts to stabilize fuel prices and protect consumers while maintaining industry viability during ongoing volatility in the global oil market.