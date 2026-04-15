DOE: Fuel price rollbacks driven by global oil market, not government mandate

“Hindi naman siya government mandated, it is a fair assessment,” Garin said. “Kina-calculate namin yan base in international numbers… sinigurado lang namin na lahat sumusunod sa international crisis.”

She said the DOE uses a standardized averaging method based on global oil trading activity.

According to Garin, prices are computed using a five-day moving average of international market closes, which can fluctuate daily depending on global developments.

“Kinuha ang averaging kung base on international trading kung ano ang closing everyday… five days,” she said. “Week on week ang calculation ng DOE.”

Garin also addressed public confusion over earlier projections that suggested smaller reductions, noting that the announced rollback—reportedly reaching up to ₱20 per liter in diesel in some computations—reflected actual market conditions.

“Okay naman. I think nakita ng mga tao na may P20 yung diesel kahapon hanggang next week yan,” she said, adding that earlier figures circulating online were not official DOE projections.