Fuel costs hike Camiguin inflation, hit tourism

“Because transport costs have increased, prices of other goods will inevitably follow,” Cabisada said, noting that as an island province, Camiguin remains highly dependent on shipments from the mainland.

Tourism and arrivals

The Provincial Tourism Department (PTD) reported a decline in visitor arrivals during the recent Panaad season. Supervising tourism operations officer Flor Colminas attributed the slowdown to the “global fuel crisis,” saying travel to the island — often involving multiple connections via Cagayan de Oro or Cebu — has become significantly more expensive.

To offset the downturn, PTD is rolling out its “Isle Visit Camiguin 2026” campaign, which features monthly events aimed at diversifying tourism offerings. Officials are also banking on the upcoming 5150 Camiguin International Triathlon to attract athletes and visitors.