Guimaras inflation spikes in March

Other commodity groups also contributed to the upward trend, including housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which rose to 2.4 percent from 1.2 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages, which showed a slower contraction at -2.1 percent from -3.2 percent.

Most major commodity groups posted faster inflation during the month, including clothing, household maintenance, health, and personal care. However, inflation slowed in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, recreation and culture, and restaurants and accommodation services, helping temper the overall increase.

Meanwhile, information and communication, education services, and financial services recorded unchanged inflation rates compared to February.

The PSA also reported that the province’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 131.6 in March, meaning goods and services worth P1,000 in 2018 now cost about P1,316.

Purchasing power slightly weakened, with the peso’s value dipping to P0.74 from P0.75 in previous months, reflecting a modest erosion in household buying capacity.

Despite the March uptick, Losare noted that inflation remains relatively manageable but warned that fuel-driven price pressures could intensify in the coming months, warranting close monitoring.