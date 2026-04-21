From a father’s legacy to a city of care: Las Piñas builds a lifeline for Filipino health

In Las Piñas, public service has long been shaped by a sense of responsibility that begins at home. It is a story that begins not in the halls of legislation, but in a deep and enduring connection to one’s hometown. For former Senator Cynthia Villar, that story traces back to her father, Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar, a beloved mayor whose dedication to his constituents defined how service should be lived and carried forward.

His approach to governance was anchored on the belief that public service must be experienced in daily life. For residents, this meant access to essential services, especially healthcare, delivered with consistency and attention. That example shaped Villar’s own path in public service, the idea that policy must translate into tangible support for communities. Over time, the same principle extended to the next generation, including Senator Camille Villar.