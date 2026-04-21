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Free tolls for food cargo seen saving up to P152M

(December 22 2025) Motorist seen passing at North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) toll pay on Monday December 22 2025. NLEX announce a free toll fees on all its expressways in Luzon, on Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026. The toll-free initiative is in their way of giving back to motorists. Hoping that helps ease their travels during this holiday season. Photo/Analy Labor
(December 22 2025) Motorist seen passing at North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) toll pay on Monday December 22 2025. NLEX announce a free toll fees on all its expressways in Luzon, on Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026. The toll-free initiative is in their way of giving back to motorists. Hoping that helps ease their travels during this holiday season. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR
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The government’s one-month toll exemption for vehicles transporting agricultural goods is expected to generate up to P152 million in savings, easing logistics costs and helping stabilize food prices amid rising fuel expenses.

Undersecretary for Agri-Marine Industrial Systems Arrey Perez said Tuesday the projected savings will depend on the number of trucks participating in the program.

(December 22 2025) Motorist seen passing at North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) toll pay on Monday December 22 2025. NLEX announce a free toll fees on all its expressways in Luzon, on Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026. The toll-free initiative is in their way of giving back to motorists. Hoping that helps ease their travels during this holiday season. Photo/Analy Labor
DA waives tolls to ease food costs

“(From) April 20 to May 20, (savings could be) about P52 million, which could reach up to P152 million based on what’s currently registered,” Perez said.

The estimate is anchored on the 1,162 trucks currently accredited under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Food Lane program, which could save between P1,500 and P3,000 per trip. This translates to roughly P52 million to P105 million in total savings over one month, with higher figures expected if more vehicles register during the implementation period.

(December 22 2025) Motorist seen passing at North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) toll pay on Monday December 22 2025. NLEX announce a free toll fees on all its expressways in Luzon, on Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026. The toll-free initiative is in their way of giving back to motorists. Hoping that helps ease their travels during this holiday season. Photo/Analy Labor
One-month free tolls for agri cargo starts Monday

The toll relief allows qualified vehicles carrying food and agricultural products to pass through major expressways free of charge.

The Department of Transportation said earlier the initiative was rolled out in coordination with the Toll Regulatory Board, DA, and private toll operators to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods nationwide.

“The instruction to us is that the transport of food must continue without interruption to ensure that prices of basic goods remain stable and affordable for our fellow citizens,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

To qualify for the exemption, vehicles must be accredited by the DA and equipped with RFID stickers.

Rebates, estimated at P600 to P1,800 per trip depending on vehicle class, will be credited weekly to RFID accounts.

The program will be reviewed after one month for possible extension, depending on its impact on transport costs and food supply.

“We know that all sectors are affected, especially our farmers, so this toll relief is significant in ensuring that food prices remain stable,” Lopez added.

Free tolls

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