Free tolls for food cargo seen saving up to P152M

The toll relief allows qualified vehicles carrying food and agricultural products to pass through major expressways free of charge.

The Department of Transportation said earlier the initiative was rolled out in coordination with the Toll Regulatory Board, DA, and private toll operators to ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential goods nationwide.

“The instruction to us is that the transport of food must continue without interruption to ensure that prices of basic goods remain stable and affordable for our fellow citizens,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

To qualify for the exemption, vehicles must be accredited by the DA and equipped with RFID stickers.

Rebates, estimated at P600 to P1,800 per trip depending on vehicle class, will be credited weekly to RFID accounts.

The program will be reviewed after one month for possible extension, depending on its impact on transport costs and food supply.

“We know that all sectors are affected, especially our farmers, so this toll relief is significant in ensuring that food prices remain stable,” Lopez added.