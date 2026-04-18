One-month free tolls for agri cargo starts Monday

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), Department of Agriculture (DA), and major toll concessionaires agreed to provide toll relief to truckers, industry players, and farmers.

“The instruction to us is that the transport of food must continue without interruption to ensure that prices of basic goods remain stable and affordable for our fellow citizens,” Lopez said.

To qualify, vehicles must be accredited by the DA and equipped with RFID stickers.

Eligible vehicles are expected to save between P600 and P1,800 per trip depending on class, with rebates credited weekly to RFID accounts.

The toll exemption will run initially for one month, subject to review and possible extension by the DA, DOTR, TRB, and toll operators.

“We know that all sectors are affected, especially our farmers, so this toll relief is significant in ensuring that food prices remain stable,” Secretary Lopez noted.

Separately, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has reduced roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) fees to P1 for vehicles carrying raw and unprocessed agricultural products, further supporting the food supply chain and efforts to keep prices stable.