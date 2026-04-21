Bonfires, rubbish burning among causes of Mountain Province fires — BFP

BAGUIO CITY — According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mountain Province, open flames from farmlands, rubbish burning, and “alipato,” or flying embers, are the primary causes of nonstructural fires during the first quarter of 2026.

Data presented during a multi-sectoral consultation by the BFP revealed that the province has recorded 94 fire incidents as of mid-April. The total includes 80 nonstructural fires, 12 structural fires, and two vehicular fires.

Acting Provincial Fire Marshal Fire Chief Inspector Victor T. Sayapen Jr. said other recurring causes of fires from 2023 to 2026 include slash-and-burn farming, electrical malfunctions, cooking activities, and discarded cigarette butts. Records indicate that the capital town of Bontoc has the highest incidence of fires among municipalities, with 71 cases over the past four years.