Bonfires, rubbish burning among causes of Mountain Province fires — BFP

BAGUIO CITY — According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mountain Province, open flames from farmlands, rubbish burning, and “alipato,” or flying embers, are the primary causes of nonstructural fires during the first quarter of 2026.
Data presented during a multi-sectoral consultation by the BFP revealed that the province has recorded 94 fire incidents as of mid-April. The total includes 80 nonstructural fires, 12 structural fires, and two vehicular fires.
Acting Provincial Fire Marshal Fire Chief Inspector Victor T. Sayapen Jr. said other recurring causes of fires from 2023 to 2026 include slash-and-burn farming, electrical malfunctions, cooking activities, and discarded cigarette butts. Records indicate that the capital town of Bontoc has the highest incidence of fires among municipalities, with 71 cases over the past four years.
Sagada municipality followed with 58 incidents, while Sabangan, Bauko, and Tadian recorded 35, 23, and 20 incidents, respectively. Besao reported the fewest cases, with only one incident recorded in 2025.
Authorities noted that the majority of these fires are preventable. Mountain Province Vice Governor Jose O. Dominguez emphasized the need for stricter law enforcement to protect the environment and public safety. The provincial fire bureau cited several obstacles to effective fire response, including difficult terrain, long distances from fire stations, limited community involvement, and aging equipment.
The difficulty of apprehending individuals who violate fire laws remains a significant challenge for officials.
The BFP, representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and local government units (LGUs) have proposed several measures. They urged the amendment of provincial ordinances to increase penalties and the reallocation of unclaimed incentives to purchase firefighting equipment. Officials also plan to construct fire lines in high-risk zones, install more hydrants, and establish emergency operations centers.
Community-based initiatives were also highlighted, such as activating village fire brigades and increasing the number of forest guards.