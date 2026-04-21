Fire volunteer files raps vs MPD police officers

Del Rosario disclosed that on 15 April, his team was responding to a fire in Tondo when their firetruck was blocked at the intersection of Mata and Capulong streets by a motorcycle driven by John Ruel Morandante.

According to a sworn statement filed with the Napolcom Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service, the officer disembarked and obstructed the vehicle’s path after the truck was forced to reverse to avoid a collision.

“He blocked our vehicle; in my observation, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” Del Rosario’s statement read. “He banged on the firetruck, cursed, pointed at me, and identified himself as a police officer while acting as if he was about to draw a gun.”

Records show that on 16 April, John Ruel Morandante reportedly signed a written apology at the MDSW office. However, Del Rosario alleged that the following day, the officer’s brother — a policeman assigned to the Raxabago Police Station — went to Barangay 104 to demand the names of the volunteers involved in the incident.

“I began to fear for my security,” Del Rosario said, alleging that the two brothers harassed barangay staff to obtain their personal information.

The complainant is seeking a thorough investigation and disciplinary sanctions against both respondents.

Napolcom is expected to review the case under its mandate to exercise administrative control over the Philippine National Police.