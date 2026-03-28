Smooth Manila, Malabon ayuda rollout hailed

In an interview, De la Fuente said drivers who spent the entire day receiving the P5,000 fuel subsidy were also provided with hot meals.

He added that the directive came from Mayor Isko Moreno to ensure the orderly distribution of cash assistance to all beneficiaries and help ease the burden on drivers heavily affected by the oil crisis.

Meanwhile, Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, together with Gatchalian, personally visited the cash relief assistance distribution at the Hulong Duhat Oval in Malabon.

A total of 694 motorcycle taxi drivers affected by the oil crisis brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East received financial aid. The payout process was conducted smoothly and efficiently.

Sandoval expressed her gratitude to Gatchalian for visiting the city. She also thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for providing much-needed assistance to various sectors, including TODA members, jeepney drivers, TNVS operators and delivery riders.

Gatchalian, in turn, expressed appreciation for the warm support and full cooperation of the Malabon local government, adding that more assistance is expected to be rolled out in the coming days.