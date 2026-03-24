NO BAD SEAT: Epson bets on large-scale visuals

Epson highlighted its EB-L690SE short-throw 3LCD laser projector as part of its offering for event organizers and venues, citing its ability to project large images in limited spaces while maintaining brightness and image clarity.

The projector uses 3LCD technology with 4K enhancement and is designed to deliver vivid colors and sharp visuals even in well-lit environments such as convention halls and hotel ballrooms, where lighting conditions are difficult to control.

It can project images of up to 500 inches from a short distance, allowing flexible placement in venues where space behind the screen is restricted. The short-throw feature also minimizes shadows and glare, enabling presenters to move freely without obstructing the display.

Epson said the system is equipped with connectivity features to support various event formats, including keynote presentations, panel discussions and product launches.

The company, which has long supplied projection systems for education and business environments, said it continues to expand its offerings for professional event spaces where clear communication is critical.

“As conferences and exhibitions continue to evolve, dependable visual solutions remain essential in delivering effective communication and engagement,” the company said.