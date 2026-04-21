DSWD considers digital system over physical cash aid distribution

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Tuesday that it plans to use digital wallets for the second tranche of its cash relief assistance (CRA) distribution.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the shift to digital systems will provide greater convenience for driver-beneficiaries, as they will no longer need to line up at payout venues.

“For the second round of cash relief assistance distribution, we will adopt a digital system or the use of electronic wallets. We see this as a more convenient, faster, and more efficient way of delivering services”, Dumlao said in a statement.

The DSWD official added that the alternative mode will also help the agency reduce administrative and operational costs associated with physical cash distribution.

As of 21 April, more than 977,000 drivers and riders nationwide have received cash relief assistance from the DSWD.