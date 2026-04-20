DSWD to conduct more special payouts amid issues with MC taxis, delivery riders

The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that it has scheduled additional special payout sessions for its rollout of the P5,000 cash relief assistance amid the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.
Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said that the measure was meant to ensure that all drivers received their share of the subsidy as they have received reports concerning cash distribution from the program over the weekend.
“Dahil alam po namin na mayroon pang mga motorcycle (MC) taxi at delivery riders mula sa Metro Manila na hindi pa nakakakuha ng cash aid, minabuti po ng DSWD na magdagdag ng payout schedule sa darating na linggo,” she said.
Dumlao assured riders that the department was thoroughly investigating issues pertaining to its list of beneficiaries that it received from various agencies.
The DSWD spokesperson also noted that there are plans to make an announcement regarding another set of distribution for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers within Metro Manila.
“Para sa mga hindi po umabot sa cut-offs at hindi pa naka claim ng kanilang cash relief assistance, hindi po natin hahayaan na hindi nila makuha ang assistance,” she explained.
“Atin lang pong pinag-aaralan ang pinakamabuting paraan kung paano ito gagawin masagutan ang mga issues na ating kinaharap ngayong special payout,” she added.
In a previous press conference, Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) Director Edwin Morata said that the DSWD was well on its way to completing the rollout of its program by April 30.
Morata affirmed that funding for the CRA was going to be sufficient with over P3.2 billion pesos already distributed to riders around the country as of 16 April.