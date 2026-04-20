DSWD to conduct more special payouts amid issues with MC taxis, delivery riders

The DSWD spokesperson also noted that there are plans to make an announcement regarding another set of distribution for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers within Metro Manila.

“Para sa mga hindi po umabot sa cut-offs at hindi pa naka claim ng kanilang cash relief assistance, hindi po natin hahayaan na hindi nila makuha ang assistance,” she explained.

“Atin lang pong pinag-aaralan ang pinakamabuting paraan kung paano ito gagawin masagutan ang mga issues na ating kinaharap ngayong special payout,” she added.

In a previous press conference, Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) Director Edwin Morata said that the DSWD was well on its way to completing the rollout of its program by April 30.

Morata affirmed that funding for the CRA was going to be sufficient with over P3.2 billion pesos already distributed to riders around the country as of 16 April.