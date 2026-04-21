Digital billing push cuts steps

The integration enables payments for utilities such as water, electricity and internet, as well as government contributions, through a single interface.

The move is aimed at simplifying how Filipinos manage recurring expenses while expanding access to digital financial services.

“Bayad is committed to democratizing bill payment access across the Philippines,” said Lawrence Ferrer, president and CEO of Bayad.

“Our partnership with Atome represents a significant opportunity to reach millions of Filipinos and make bill payment faster, safer and more rewarding.”

Beyond convenience, the shift to in-app transactions reflects a broader trend toward digitalization, which can reduce the need for physical travel, paper receipts and fragmented systems.

For consumers, consolidating payments into a single platform means fewer trips to payment centers or banks, translating to less time spent commuting and lower fuel consumption.

For businesses, digital transactions can reduce operational costs tied to physical infrastructure and manual processing, while improving efficiency.

Atome said the partnership addresses a common challenge among users managing multiple billing platforms, allowing them to track payments and budgets in one place.

Customers will also be able to earn rewards points for utility payments made through the app.

“This partnership is a natural evolution of Atome’s mission to make financial services more accessible and convenient for everyday Filipinos,” said Christian Quiros, president and general manager of Atome Philippines.

“Bill payments represent a significant portion of household budgets, and now our users can make essential payments alongside their other daily needs… without having to switch apps.”

The partnership also targets unbanked and underbanked segments by expanding access to digital financial tools, a key focus in the country’s financial inclusion efforts.