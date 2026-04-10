MYEG Philippines, PPA partner for digital port payments

Under the agreement, MYEG’s payment gateway will be embedded into the PPA platform, allowing port users to settle fees online, including accreditation, permits to operate, cargo handling and wharfage charges, passenger terminal fees, and other service costs.

At present, payments are made through on-site cashiers and the Land Bank of the Philippines’ LinkBiz Portal. The integration is expected to widen access by enabling transactions across more than 100,000 payment channels nationwide.

These include e-wallets such as GCash, Maya, ShopeePay, GrabPay and PalawanPay; credit and debit cards; online banking via major banks; and over-the-counter payments through partner outlets. The system also supports QRPh for app-based payments.

The platform will serve stakeholders in the maritime and logistics sectors, including shipping lines, terminal operators, importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and trucking companies.

The initiative aims to reduce processing time, minimize the need for physical transactions, and improve efficiency in port operations, in line with the government’s push to accelerate digitalization and streamline public services.