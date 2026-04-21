DA waives tolls to keep food moving

The DA said high fuel prices have begun to strain the movement of goods, with transport costs quickly passed on to consumers. By eliminating toll charges, the agency aims to ease pressure on farmers, traders, and distributors while maintaining stable supply levels.

“Food is a basic and essential need, and it is our responsibility at the Department of Agriculture to ensure stable supply and affordable prices at all times,” said DA Undersecretary Roger Navarro. “At the same time, we must protect farmers’ incomes, ensure the profitability of those in the agricultural value chain, and safeguard consumer welfare so that no sector is left behind.”

While more than 4,000 agri-trucks are registered, only 1,162 currently have active accreditation. The DA is now fast-tracking approvals, with applications processed within the day and activation completed within 24 hours.

Undersecretary Arrey Perez said the program is part of the administration’s broader support for the agriculture sector.

“The Food Lane program is part of President Marcos’ UPLIFT Tulong sa Agri Sector initiative, which is about standing with our farmers, fisherfolk, and food producers during these difficult times,” Perez said. “We know that rising fuel costs and supply disruptions are felt most by those who put food on our tables. The DA is committed to finding practical ways to ease that burden, so that food remains accessible and livelihoods are protected.”