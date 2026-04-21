China pressure drives AFP defense shift

“What China is doing in the West Philippine Sea is actually making the AFP stronger,” Trinidad said, emphasizing that recent developments have pushed the government to prioritize territorial defense operations.

He said the shift has led to key strategic initiatives, including the implementation of the Re-Horizon 3 modernization program and the rollout of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

Trinidad underscored that the CADC is vital in enabling the Philippines to secure its sea lanes of communication and safeguard its maritime territories.

The defense framework, he added, ensures that the country can assert its sovereignty and maintain access to its island territories despite external pressures.

“The CADC is not designed against any particular country. CADC is designed to give the AFP the modest capability to secure and protect our maritime domain not only up to the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but even the extended continental shelf,” Trinidad said.

The CADC was earlier introduced by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. amid heightened tensions in the WPS. It forms part of a broader strategy tasking the AFP to operationalize the country’s evolving foreign and defense policy.

Teodoro said the concept aims to strengthen the Philippines’ capability to protect its entire territory, including its EEZ, ensuring that future generations benefit from the country’s natural resources.