China’s criticism over WPS strengthens AFP

Trinidad underscored that the CADC is vital in enabling the Philippines to secure its sea lanes of communication and safeguard its maritime territories.

The defense framework, he added, ensures that the country can assert its sovereignty and maintain access to its island territories regardless of external pressures.

“The CADC is not designed against any particular country. CADC is designed to give the AFP the modest capability to be able to secure and to protect our maritime domain not only up to the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but even the extended continental shelf,” Trinidad said.

The CADC was earlier introduced by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. amid heightened tensions in the WPS.

It forms part of a broader strategy tasking the AFP to operationalize the country’s evolving foreign and defense policy.

Teodoro earlier said the concept aims to build the Philippines’ capability to protect its entire territory, including its EEZ, ensuring that future generations benefit from the country’s natural resources.

Teodoro added that the initiative would empower the AFP to guarantee the “unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation” of resources by Filipino citizens, corporations, and other government-authorized entities within areas under Philippine jurisdiction.