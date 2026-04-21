Cainta tears down illegal structures at sidewalks

The local government of Cainta, Rizal is tearing down garages and other structures that encroach the easements and sidewalks.
According to Mayor Keith Nieto, he has instructed the engineering team to issue notices to houses that have encroached upon and occupied the sidewalks meant for public use.
"Often, people use these areas as extensions of their garages. Let’s respect the easements set by the Building Code and the property rights in common areas, which should be available for everyone’s benefit," Nieto said.
The mayor said he wants to transform Cainta into a walkable town.
"While I’ve started a town-wide project to install sidewalks on every street, I am also having garages demolished that have encroached beyond their property lines. To help them save on costs, we are the ones dismantling and restoring their encroaching gates to their proper positions," Nieto said.
"Let's fix our town. Let’s respect pedestrians' right to walk freely on the sidewalks," the local chief executive added.