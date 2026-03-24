Boomi keeps crown

Boomi said the continued recognition reflects its focus on integration, automation and data management as enterprises shift toward artificial intelligence (AI)-driven operations.

The company highlighted several developments over the past year, including expanded data integration capabilities following its acquisition of Rivery, now branded as Boomi Data Integration, and the addition of managed file transfer tools through its purchase of Thru Inc.

These upgrades are aimed at helping businesses manage large-scale data pipelines and secure high-volume workloads, with Boomi reporting increased customer adoption since the acquisitions.

Boomi also expanded its API management offerings, enabling organizations to better manage and scale integrations while supporting AI-driven workflows. The platform now includes support for Model Context Protocol to allow more secure access to enterprise data and systems.

Meanwhile, its agent management platform, Boomi Agentstudio, has seen growing uptake, with more than 75,000 AI agents deployed in production environments. The company said partners have also developed reusable workflow tools through the Boomi Marketplace to accelerate enterprise adoption.

Boomi’s Meta Hub platform, which builds on its master data management capabilities, aims to provide a centralized source of data for both AI systems and human users to ensure consistency across operations.

The company currently serves more than 30,000 customers globally, including firms in finance, manufacturing and healthcare, and continues to expand partnerships with major technology and consulting providers.

“As organizations accelerate their shift to becoming AI-driven enterprises, data activation has emerged as a strategic imperative,” Boomi CEO Steve Lucas said.