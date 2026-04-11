Fire incidents rise 28% in Q1 2026 — BFP

Open flame incidents increased from 788 to 861, while fires caused by embers and sparks slightly declined from 367 to 342.

Structural fires rose significantly by 29.20 percent, from 2,822 to 3,646, while vehicular fires reached 446 cases this year.

In Metro Manila, fire incidents decreased by 20 percent, from 908 in 2025 to 721 in 2026.

Fatalities in the National Capital Region also dropped sharply by 72 percent, from 47 to 13.

Despite this, total fire damage in the region increased by 34 percent, reaching P681.1 million from P509 million last year.

Data also showed shifts in the leading causes of fires in the NCR. Open flame emerged as the top cause in 2026 with 241 cases, overtaking electrical fires at 219. Embers and sparks remained unchanged at 123 cases.

Structural fires in the region declined by 13 percent, while non-structural fires dropped by 37 percent. Vehicular fires slightly increased from 43 to 44 cases.

During Holy Week, fire incidents increased. From March 29 to April 5, 2026, the BFP recorded 566 fire incidents, a 24.4 percent increase compared to 455 cases from April 13 to 20, 2025.

Structural fires rose from 254 to 299, while non-structural fires increased from 166 to 232. Vehicular fires remained at 35 cases.

However, total damage during Holy Week dropped significantly to P133.3 million this year from P525 million in 2025.

The BFP also reported a decrease in fire safety inspections, with 705,113 conducted in the first quarter of 2026—down 30 percent from 1,014,790 inspections during the same period last year.