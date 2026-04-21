Bataan governor tells constituents to limit going outside due to smog from Navotas landfill

Governor Joet Garcia has urged residents in the localities of Balanga City, Limay and Samal to limit going outside due to the air quality brought about by the smog from the Navotas landfill fire that has reached the province of Bataan.
In a social media post yesterday, Garcia said that based on the air quality sensor in Balanga City, Barrio Luz of Limay, and the town of Samal, the quality of air is “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” while the air quality at Barangay Lamao in the town of Limay is “Fair.”
He said that the Provincial Government of Bataan Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO Bataan) confirmed that the low quality of air is due to the burning landfill in Navotas, adding that the condition is intensified due to the hot weather.
He cited that the quality of air is measured using the Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5). PM2.5 refers to tiny airborne particles or droplets 2.5 micrometers in diameter, roughly 30 times smaller than a human hair, that pose significant health risks because they penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
“Pinapayuhan po ang lahat, lalo na ang mga bata, matatanda, buntis, at may sakit sa puso o baga, na limitahan ang paglabas at magsuot ng N95 o KN95 mask kung kinakailangang lumabas. Gayundin ang pagsasara ng mga pintuan at bintana sa tahanan upang maiwasan ang pagpasok ng maruming hangin,” he added.
The governor assured that the PG ENRO will continue to monitor the quality of air in Bataan, and will continue to provide safety guidelines to ensure the health of the Bataeños.
The Navotas Sanitary Landfill fire, which broke out on April 10, 2026, continues to burn and emit hazardous smoke as of April 21, 2026.
While the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared the surface fire “under control” on April 12, underground hotspots remain active, fueled by deep-seated methane gas and decomposing waste.