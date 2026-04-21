Bataan governor tells constituents to limit going outside due to smog from Navotas landfill

Governor Joet Garcia has urged residents in the localities of Balanga City, Limay and Samal to limit going outside due to the air quality brought about by the smog from the Navotas landfill fire that has reached the province of Bataan.

In a social media post yesterday, Garcia said that based on the air quality sensor in Balanga City, Barrio Luz of Limay, and the town of Samal, the quality of air is “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” while the air quality at Barangay Lamao in the town of Limay is “Fair.”

He said that the Provincial Government of Bataan Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO Bataan) confirmed that the low quality of air is due to the burning landfill in Navotas, adding that the condition is intensified due to the hot weather.