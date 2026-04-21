Bambang suspends festival amid economic crisis

Calulot said the decision was made in compliance with the national directive placing the country under a state of national energy emergency.

“While we honor the rich cultural heritage and deeply rooted spirit that the festival represents, we have reached the difficult decision to forego the celebration this year,” Calulot said.

He added that the municipality hopes to resume the celebration once conditions improve.

“We are hopeful that we can celebrate our festival again under more favorable circumstances,” he said.

For now, Calulot stressed that the local government’s primary responsibility is to safeguard the welfare of Bambangueños.

Mayor Benjamin Cuaresma also confirmed the suspension.

Now in its third year, the Ybang-bang Festival commemorates the historic reconciliation between the Ilonggot and Igorot tribes in 1770, when the warring groups ended hostilities by burying their weapons in a pit known as “bang-bang” in the Ilonggot language.