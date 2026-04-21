Avel Bacudio redefines the tropical silhouette

The collection thrives on a tactile dialogue, pairing feather-light cover-ups and draped shirting with the structural integrity of Binakol, Inabel and Trambia.

For women, vibrant swimwear peeks through sheer layers, grounded by the architectural sharpness of white, ankle-strap heels, while the designs for men move with a louche, refined ease in neutral trousers and classic brown loafers. It is a wardrobe of deliberate versatility, where tradition is not just preserved but is actively pulsating through every seam.

Elevating the visual lexicon are Mindanao silk scarves and twillies, splashed with exclusive prints of jeepneys and sampaguitas that transform cultural icons into coveted accessories. Whether cinched around a neck or knotted onto a basket bag, these pieces encapsulate Bacudio’s deeply personal vision of identity.

Amihan is more than just a seasonal edit; it is a sophisticated manifesto on the art of layering, designed for a life lived between the shoreline and the city.