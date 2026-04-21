Angono village chief in payroll padding video suspended

In a statement, Angono Mayor Gerardo Calderon confirmed that Intalan has been placed under a 60-day preventive suspension to protect company property, personnel, or the integrity of an investigation into alleged neglect of duty, misconduct and abuse of authority.

Calderon, however, clarified that the preventive suspension, which Intalan officially received on April 13, is a protective measure, and not a penalty.

The suspension order took effect on 15 April.

Intalan, has yet to issue a statement over the suspension order.

Prior to the issuance of the preventive suspension, Intalan figured in a controversial CCTV footage that saw her instructing a staff member to falsify government records embarking on the barangay payroll.

Intalan was later summoned by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) local office to explain that ‘payroll padding’ video which went viral on social media.

Payroll padding — the practice of adding fictitious names to a manifest or inflating salary amounts — is a criminal offense under the Revised Penal Code. If proven, the charge of moral turpitude carries penalties of imprisonment and fines.

A guilty verdict also warrants dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from holding public office. \