8 nabbed over unlawful gambling, unlicensed firearms

Police arrested eight men for illegal gambling and the possession of unlicensed firearms during a raid at a billiard hall in the Commonwealth Market on Monday night.
The Quezon City Police District reported Tuesday that the District Special Operations Unit conducted the operation at approximately 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of illegal betting on billiard games.
Among those arrested were local residents identified by police as Aristotle, Alvin, John and Antonio. Also taken into custody were Redmon of Caloocan City and Commonwealth Avenue residents Calid, Abdullah and Asnawi.
During the operation, officers frisked the suspects and recovered three .45-caliber pistols from Calid, Abdullah and Asnawi.