25 OFWs return from Israel, Lebanon amid conflict

A total of 25 overseas Filipino workers from Israel and Lebanon are set to arrive in the Philippines on 21 April under the government’s repatriation program.
The workers opted to return home due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and were provided pre-departure support, including consultations, financial aid, food packs, and transport assistance.
The repatriation was facilitated through coordinated efforts by the Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Foreign Affairs, and Philippine embassies and migrant offices in the region.
Following a directive issued by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 15 April, reintegration programs are also being rolled out to support returning OFWs and ensure their safety and welfare.