2 dead, 39 injured as bus plunges into ravine

Two passengers died while 39 others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Sitio Upper Sapinit, Barangay Silangang Malicboy, Pagbilao, Quezon on Monday.
According to an incident report, a DLTB Bus Line vehicle traveling from Bicol to Manila lost control while traversing the area before falling into a ravine.
Rescue teams and nearby residents immediately responded to the accident and rushed the injured passengers to the nearest hospitals.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, including possible mechanical failure, road conditions, and the physical condition of the driver at the time of the incident.
A clearing operation in the area is ongoing.
Authorities also urged public utility vehicle drivers and operators to regularly inspect their vehicles and strictly follow safety regulations to prevent similar accidents.