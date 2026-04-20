Zaldy Co may seek asylum in Czech Republic as legal strategy — Drilon

“The seeking of asylum and the grounds therefor would be within the competence and jurisdiction of the Czech Republic,” Drilon said, noting that approval of such a request would depend entirely on the host country’s processes.

Drilon added he would not be surprised if Co explores the option, noting individuals facing legal challenges often resort to all remedies available under the law.

Co has been declared a fugitive after failing to submit to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan, which issued arrest warrants against him and several co-accused in connection with alleged irregularities in a P289.4-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier said Co was intercepted near the German border after allegedly crossing from the Czech Republic without proper documents.

Meanwhile, Drilon also raised doubts about Co’s eligibility to serve as a state witness, saying the law requires such witnesses to be the “least guilty” among those involved in a crime.

“I do not think so. I think he’s disqualified as a state witness,” he said, emphasizing that prosecutors should not rely heavily on Co’s testimony.

He added that if Co becomes an accused in court, he may invoke his right against self-incrimination, limiting the value of any testimony he could provide.

“The government must produce evidence to convict independent of the testimonies of Zaldy Co,” Drilon stressed.

Co has been primary linked to alleged irregularities in the flood control project along with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and a private contractor.

Blue Ribbon report still useful

Despite questions surrounding the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s partial report on the flood corruption case, Drilon said its findings remain valuable even without majority signatures.

He explained that the Office of the Ombudsman may still use the report as a basis for its own investigation.

“There is nothing in the law that prohibits the Ombudsman from looking into the committee report though unsigned,” he said.

Only six senators have signed the panel’s report, raising concerns about its adoption.

However, Drilon said such situations are not unusual in the Senate, where members cannot be compelled to endorse committee findings.

He cited the previous Pharmally investigation, where an unsigned report was still forwarded for further inquiry and led to the filing of cases.

Drilon maintained that the months-long hearings conducted by the Blue Ribbon Committee were not wasted, as evidence gathered can still support accountability efforts outside the Senate.

“Hindi naman nasayang (It was not wasted),” he said.