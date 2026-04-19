Zaldy Co tell-all seen ‘implicating many’

Despite this, Lacson said Co is “unlikely” to qualify as a state witness in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe, citing a key requirement that a witness must not be the “most guilty” among those involved.

He noted that Co has been tagged by some as the “architect” of alleged budget insertions, which could disqualify him.

In a series of video releases, Co claimed to have delivered billions of pesos in flood control project kickbacks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“There are many requirements to qualify as a state witness… many believe he is the architect of the insertions,” Lacson said.

Co, who had been on the run for months, was reportedly arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, and is accused of playing a major role in irregularities involving flood control funds.

Lacson clarified that the Senate cannot simply summon Co to testify, noting that a warrant of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan requires the Blue Ribbon Committee to secure court permission.

Unsigned report

“For us in the Blue Ribbon Committee, of course, he already has a warrant of arrest from the Sandiganbayan. We cannot just summon him; we would have to ask the court for permission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lacson urged fellow lawmakers to set aside pakikisama, or peer pressure, and be guided by duty and conviction in deciding whether to sign the committee’s partial report on the alleged anomalies.

He stressed that senators must not be swayed by political alignments or bloc loyalties, noting that each lawmaker is accountable for an independent judgment.

The partial report still needs three more signatures before it can be reported out and sponsored in plenary, a requirement before the committee can resume hearings.

Lacson acknowledged some hesitation among colleagues but said he understands the “human element” behind such decisions. He added that some minority lawmakers may have reached out to majority senators to discourage them from signing.

He said Co’s reported arrest could influence senators to support the report.

“There is now a new factor — Zaldy Co was captured, and some senators want to know the truth. I believe some will make up their minds to sign because there is now the pressure of whether they want the truth to come out,” Lacson said.

Once the report is adopted, Lacson said he plans to invite Co to testify and confront individuals linked to the alleged anomalies, including former soldier Orly Guteza and former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.