Who’s Bad? New biopic ‘exonerates’ Jackson

Distributors Lionsgate are hoping for global revenues of $700 million from a production budget of $200 million, which would push it close to the $910 million earned by “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2018 — a record for a musical biopic.

Made by the same producer as the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Graham King, it features Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the main role, a 29-year-old with no previous acting experience.

“They threw me right in the deep end,” Jaafar told US talk show host Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, adding that he had been helped with the dancing by his uncle’s real-life choreographers.

“It was really a surreal, spiritual moment,” he said of playing one of the most recognizable characters in pop music.

‘Controlled narrative’

Jaafar Jackson delivers a strong performance as the gloved and thrusting singer, while the concert scenes are sure to delight fans of the “Thriller” and “Bad” albums.

At the Berlin premiere on 10 April, Jackson’s sons Prince and Bigi were joined on the red carpet with his brother Jermaine — Jaafar’s father.

All the surviving Jackson siblings are credited as executive producers, meaning they all had a right to review the film before its global release from Wednesday.

But the involvement of the family has led to accusations that the film sugar-coats the image of a man who was dogged by sexual abuse allegations before his death by overdose in 2009, aged 50.

His daughter Paris, who had no involvement, has been one of the most outspoken critics.

“A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it,” the actress and singer wrote on Instagram last September.

“The narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies.”

‘Human story’

A third of the original film exploring allegations against the star had to be cut and re-shot.

Lawyers for the Jackson estate realized there was a clause in a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, that barred any mention of him in a film, Variety film magazine reported.

Although Jackson was never convicted in criminal or civil court, other alleged victims filed lawsuits after his death, several of which are still active.

The film was originally scheduled for release in 18 April 2025 before being pushed back by a year.