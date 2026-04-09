Michael Jackson biopic set for global release on 24 April

The film also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

The narrative traces Jackson’s rise from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global solo artist, with key milestones including the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Music is central to the film, with more than 30 songs expected to be featured, spanning decades of hits that defined Jackson’s career and cultural influence.

Producers said the film aims to balance Jackson’s artistic achievements with the controversies that marked his life, presenting a more nuanced portrait rather than a purely celebratory account.

Following reshoots in early 2025, the film’s runtime is expected to run just over two hours. Discussions about additional material have also raised the possibility of expanding the story into multiple installments.

With its scale, music catalog and global appeal, Michael is shaping up as a major cinematic release, seeking to capture both the legacy and the complexity of one of pop culture’s most enduring figures.