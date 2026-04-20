Villars seek SEC case dismissal

Prosecutors are evaluating submissions from the respondents and awaiting the reply affidavit from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which initiated the complaint earlier this year.

Lomibao confirmed that the former senators opted to file a verified manifestation and motion instead of appearing personally or submitting counter-affidavits, an approach he said is allowed under the DoJ’s 2024 rules.

“I cannot discuss the details of the case, but suffice it to say that filing a verified manifestation and motion is allowed under the rules of the DoJ, which we did. Simply, it is requesting the DoJ, the panel of prosecutors or investigators, to look at the complaint and hopefully decide in our favor in the end,” he said.

Senators Mark Villar and Camille Villar, along with Manuel Paolo Villar, filed separate counter-affidavits.

“Under the 2024 DoJ NPS rules, filing a verified motion is allowed and will be considered by the panel, already containing the defenses of the respondent,” he pointed out.

Lomibao said the filings already contain their defenses and arguments, with one of the former senators even adopting the counter-affidavits of their children.

Despite declining to disclose details, Lomibao said the camp is “hopeful” the panel would eventually rule in their favor and dismiss the complaints.

Counsel for Senator Mark Villar, lawyer Rhegine Peralta-Abrera, said the senator “denies any wrongdoing,” stressing that his actions as a company director were done in good faith and aimed at ensuring transparency.

“For Senator Mark Villar, he already submitted his counter-affidavit before the DoJ and is fully cooperating with the investigation,” she said.

“He actually welcomes the opportunity to address the allegations against him through the proper legal process, and he is confident that a fair review of the facts will show that the charges have no basis,” Peralta-Abrera added.

Considering that the cases are already pending with the DoJ, Peralta-Abrera said their camp will present their full defense before the DoJ.

“But basically, he denies any wrongdoing. All actions were made in good faith and to ensure transparency. There is absolutely no evidence of fraud or intent to defraud,” she said, adding that the defense would fully address the allegations before the DoJ.