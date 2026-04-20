Senators Mark and Camille Villar appear before the DOJ

Senators Mark Villar and Camille Villar arrive at the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila, on 20 April 2026 for the continuation of the preliminary investigation into the market manipulation, insider trading, and misleading disclosure complaints filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Villar Land Holdings Corporation officers.

Senators Mark Villar and Camille Villar arrive at the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila, on 20 April 2026 for the continuation of the preliminary investigation into the market manipulation, insider trading, and misleading disclosure complaints filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Villar Land Holdings Corporation officers.Senators Mark Villar and Camille Villar arrive at the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila, on 20 April 2026 for the continuation of the preliminary investigation into the market manipulation, insider trading, and misleading disclosure complaints filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Villar Land Holdings Corporation officers.











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