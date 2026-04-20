The air we breathe

Data from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) confirmed that the AQI at the Talisay City Station had risen to 199, which is considered hazardous for the general public. Vulnerable populations, like children and older people, are especially at risk.

The situation in Cebu is not isolated. It reflects a growing trend of environmental degradation that demands our immediate attention. The warnings issued by the DENR-EMB could not be clearer: even healthy individuals can begin to experience respiratory issues when the air quality plunges to this low level.

Several factors may contribute to the deteriorating air quality, including the stagnant weather, localized emissions, and fires. Because of rapid urbanization, dense urban areas experience higher air pollution levels due to high traffic volumes and industrial activity. Industrial discharges emit a variety of harmful substances, including volatile organic compounds (VOC), sulfur dioxide and heavy metals, which can degrade air quality.

Even common household products like aerosols, cleaning supplies, and paints can release VOCs that contribute to indoor air pollution. Temperature inversions, in which warm air traps pollutants near the ground, can worsen smog and degrade air quality.

Mayor Archival’s call for residents to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and wear protective masks is prudent. The emphasis on community cooperation is a powerful plea for solidarity in the face of an invisible threat. The onus is not solely on the government. We, as a community, must take part in mitigating air pollution. Local governments must strengthen regulations on vehicle and industrial emissions while promoting cleaner technologies.

There’s also a wider issue at play here — the lack of awareness and education about air quality and its health impact. We need more initiatives to educate citizens about monitoring air quality and recognizing the significance of taking health advisories seriously.

While the current situation in Cebu City may feel overwhelming, we cannot wait for problems to escalate. It’s time to prioritize clean air as a public health issue.

As residents of Cebu City, our collective response to this crisis will define our community and the future of the next generations. Let us take Mayor Archival’s advice seriously. Stay informed, protect our health, and work together to ensure our city remains a safe place to live. The worst form of passivity is being mere bystanders to our own health and environment.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)