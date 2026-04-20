Teachers question DepEd’s 10-day term block

“Is it realistic to fit all these activities in just 10 days?” the Alliance of Concerned Teachers said in a social media post.

The proposal forms part of the agency’s broader plan to replace the current four-quarter system with a three-term structure starting School Year 2026–2027, a reform already approved by the government to streamline instruction and reduce classroom disruptions.

Under the proposed calendar, the school year will be divided into three terms, each consisting of an instructional block followed by a dedicated period for assessments, remediation, and administrative tasks.

DepEd said consolidating activities into defined blocks is meant to allow “more focused and uninterrupted teaching” during class days.

However, the sample 10-day end-of-term schedule presented during the hearing drew concern from the group, which questioned whether such a short window is sufficient to complete multiple requirements traditionally spread over longer periods.

They pointed out that end-of-term tasks typically involve extensive documentation, grading, and reporting, alongside training sessions and learner intervention programs.

Compressing these into 10 days, they said, may place additional pressure on teachers already managing heavy workloads.

The proposed restructuring comes amid broader debates over the trimester system, which has faced scrutiny from both lawmakers and teachers’ groups.