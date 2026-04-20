SM City Baguio welcomes ‘buskers’

Among the regular performers are Cita and Ruben Fontanilla, a husband-and-wife team known as the Ebony and Ivory duo. The pair has performed together since the early 1980s, with a career that took them to stages in Japan, Korea, Dubai and across Southeast Asia.

After returning to Baguio in 2020, the duo turned to busking. They have been a fixture at the mall since 2022, performing a repertoire that ranges from country and classic ballads to bossa nova and jazz.

“It is a big deal for us to be given the chance to perform here at SM,” Cita Fontanilla said. “Even though we are older, we are still given the opportunity to show our talent and make people happy. Here, we feel like there is still a place for us.”

Joining the veteran duo is Kash, a seasoned solo performer who spent a decade as a staple of the local music scene along Session Road. For Kash, the transition from street performing to mall engagements and private events has provided financial stability through his art.

Mall officials said that by opening its doors to buskers, SM City Baguio aims to support local talent while enhancing the atmosphere for shoppers.