Blueprints of legacy: Inside the 2026 Induction of the Philippine Institute of Architects

There’s a certain weight to gatherings where professionals come together not just to celebrate, but to take on responsibilities that shape an entire industry. On 16 April 2026, at Fairways Grill in Manila Golf and Country Club, that sense of purpose was evident as the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) inducted its new set of officers for the term 2026–2027.
The evening carried both formality and familiarity. While the ceremony marked a new chapter in leadership, it also reflected the continuity of a legacy that has endured for nearly a century.
Founded in 1933, the PIA is the oldest existing architectural society in the Philippines and one of the most respected in Asia. Its roots go back even earlier, to the early 1900s through the Academia de Ingeniera, Arquitectura y Agrimensura de Filipinas, an organization formed by Filipino master builders aiming to professionalize the craft. From these beginnings grew a community that would go on to influence not just buildings, but the broader narrative of Filipino identity through design.
Through the years, the PIA has played a key role in shaping the profession, helping draft the National Building Code, advancing architectural education, and representing the country on the global stage as a founding member of the Union Internationale des Architectes. Its mission remains grounded in uniting architects, raising professional standards, and making architecture more relevant to everyday life.
This legacy was evident throughout the ceremony, as the new leadership took their oath before PRC Commissioner Conrad T. Onglao. At the helm is National President Daniel Terence Yu, FPIA, supported by a roster of leaders representing various facets of the profession.
Among those inducted were Jose Pedro Recio, FPIA as Vice President for Administration; Abelardo Tolentino Jr., FPIA for Professional Practice; Frederick Sibug, FPIA for Public Affairs; and Ma. Cynthia Naval, FPIA as National Secretary. They are joined by Mylene Isidro, FPIA as Treasurer, along with directors and district heads representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
The presence of Immediate Past National President Carmelo Casas, FPIA, underscored the continuity within the organization, where leadership is carried forward rather than replaced. Also present was National Past President Nephty del Rosario, FPIA, one of the institute’s pillars, who delivered a message prior to the oath-taking. In his remarks, he emphasized the value of camaraderie within the profession, reminding the incoming board that beyond individual roles, it is unity and shared purpose that sustain the institute.