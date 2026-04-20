Blueprints of legacy: Inside the 2026 Induction of the Philippine Institute of Architects

This legacy was evident throughout the ceremony, as the new leadership took their oath before PRC Commissioner Conrad T. Onglao. At the helm is National President Daniel Terence Yu, FPIA, supported by a roster of leaders representing various facets of the profession.

Among those inducted were Jose Pedro Recio, FPIA as Vice President for Administration; Abelardo Tolentino Jr., FPIA for Professional Practice; Frederick Sibug, FPIA for Public Affairs; and Ma. Cynthia Naval, FPIA as National Secretary. They are joined by Mylene Isidro, FPIA as Treasurer, along with directors and district heads representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The presence of Immediate Past National President Carmelo Casas, FPIA, underscored the continuity within the organization, where leadership is carried forward rather than replaced. Also present was National Past President Nephty del Rosario, FPIA, one of the institute’s pillars, who delivered a message prior to the oath-taking. In his remarks, he emphasized the value of camaraderie within the profession, reminding the incoming board that beyond individual roles, it is unity and shared purpose that sustain the institute.