Philippines to feature BrahMos missile system in Balikatan war games simulation

The Philippines will showcase its newly acquired BrahMos missile system during this year’s Balikatan exercises, though only limited in a simulated role rather than an actual live-fire demonstration.
At a press briefing held at Camp Aguinaldo on Monday, Balikatan exercise director for the Philippines Maj. Gen. Francisco Lorenzo Jr. said the missile system will be integrated into a maritime strike scenario.
The exercise will simulate the firing of the BrahMos system, resulting in the notional sinking of two target vessels off Northern Luzon.
“It’s involvement will consist of a simulated firing during a maritime strike where two target vessels will be sunk in the northern part of Philippine territory,—in Northern Luzon,” Lorenzo explained, emphasizing that no live missile launch will take place during the drills.
The inclusion of the system highlights the Philippines’ growing coastal defense capabilities.
Acquired to strengthen deterrence, the BrahMos missile system is designed to provide rapid counter-strike options within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
The system serves a major boost to the operational capacity of the Philippine Marine Corps, especially its coast defense regiment.
Balikatan, one of the largest annual military exercises between the Philippines and the United States, continues to evolve by incorporating advanced systems and more complex scenarios.
More than 17,000 troops from several participating nations will join 41st Exercise Balikatan, scheduled from 20 April to 8 May, including forces from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand.