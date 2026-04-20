Philippines to feature BrahMos missile system in Balikatan war games simulation

The inclusion of the system highlights the Philippines’ growing coastal defense capabilities.

Acquired to strengthen deterrence, the BrahMos missile system is designed to provide rapid counter-strike options within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The system serves a major boost to the operational capacity of the Philippine Marine Corps, especially its coast defense regiment.

Balikatan, one of the largest annual military exercises between the Philippines and the United States, continues to evolve by incorporating advanced systems and more complex scenarios.

More than 17,000 troops from several participating nations will join 41st Exercise Balikatan, scheduled from 20 April to 8 May, including forces from Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand.