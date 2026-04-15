Trilateral maritime strike targets WWII-era vessel

Col. Dennis Hernandez, Balikatan spokesperson for the Philippines, disclosed on Wednesday during an interview at Camp Aguinaldo that the exercise involves a “joint maritime strike” using coordinated firepower from air, land, and sea assets.

He described the operation as a sophisticated combination of forces intended to neutralize the target vessel through a synchronized assault.

The exercise marks a significant milestone for Japan following the implementation of the Reciprocal Access Agreement.

Japanese forces are set to deploy ground-based Type 88 surface-to-ship missiles, marking the first time since World War II that the nation is expected to fire missiles outside its own territory.

Hernandez cited that this historic moment underscores the growing interoperability among allied forces, with Japan’s defense minister expected to witness the event.

The sinking will be conducted sequentially, starting with smaller munitions and progressing to larger ones to allow commanders to evaluate the effectiveness of each strike. Philippine frigates will launch missiles while aircraft drop munitions and ground-based systems engage from the shore.

A backup vessel has also been prepared in case the BRP Quezon sinks earlier than anticipated. Officials selected the location specifically for its ocean depth to ensure the vessel settles safely on the seafloor and meets environmental requirements.

While nations like Canada will participate in broader maritime drills, only the Philippines, United States and Japan are expected to fire during the sink-ex.

Addressing concerns that the exercise near sensitive regional waters could be seen as provocative, Hernandez stressed the drills are purely defensive. He stated that every country has the right to defend its territory and that the training is not directed at any specific nation.

Balikatan remains the largest annual military exercise between the US and the Philippines, with this year’s iteration expected to involve approximately 17,000 troops.

Simultaneously, the Philippine Army is conducting foundational training with the US Army Pacific’s 25th Infantry Division at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

These drills, part of Salaknib Phase 1, focus on infantry squad tactics, water filtration for remote sustainment, and electronic warfare to ensure communication resiliency in contested environments.