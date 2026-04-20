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PAL Express flight diverts to Iloilo over pressurization issue

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CAAP logo.Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines
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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed Monday that a PAL Express flight bound for Manila experienced a pressurization issue, prompting an emergency diversion.

In a statement, CAAP said flight GAP2544, operating from Dumaguete to Manila on 9 April, declared an emergency and diverted to Iloilo International Airport, where it landed safely at around 4:27 p.m.

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“All 175 passengers on board, including three infants, disembarked safely,” the authority said.

It added that several passengers requested medical assistance and were promptly attended to by airport medical personnel.

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CAAP said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the airline. It has also instructed the pilots of the flight to report to its Flight Standards and Inspectorate Service as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

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