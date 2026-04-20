OVP’s ‘EXTRA+Ordinary’ exhibit ends Mindanao tour in GenSan

According to the OVP, the initiative is designed to make its services more accessible and better understood by the public. Among those featured are community-oriented programs in areas such as medical and burial assistance, disaster response, and livelihood support—services that the office says continue to reach underserved sectors nationwide.

The General Santos leg serves as the culmination of a regional rollout that has visited several key cities across Southern Mindanao. Organizers describe the exhibit as both educational and outreach-driven, intended to bridge gaps in public awareness about the vice presidency’s functions beyond its constitutional role.

Mall-goers and local residents have begun visiting the exhibit, which offers a mix of historical context and contemporary governance insights. Some attendees noted that the display provides a rare opportunity to learn more about the office in an accessible setting, while others expressed interest in how government services are delivered on the ground.

While the exhibit has been framed primarily as an informational campaign, its timing and visibility in a high-traffic commercial space may also draw attention to the broader public engagement efforts of the OVP. Observers note that such initiatives can help shape public perception of government institutions, particularly when they emphasize service delivery and responsiveness.

The pop-up exhibit will remain open to the public until April 29, with organizers encouraging residents, students, and civic groups to visit and engage with the materials on display.

As the tour concludes in General Santos, the OVP has yet to announce whether similar exhibits will be mounted in other regions, but officials say the office remains committed to expanding awareness of its programs and maintaining closer connections with communities nationwide.