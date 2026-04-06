OVP adopts four-day onsite work setup

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will adopt a new work schedule aimed at conserving energy and easing commuting costs for employees and the public.
In an advisory issued on 6 April, the OVP said it will enforce a four-day onsite workweek with one day of work-from-home (WFH), a shift it described as part of nationwide energy conservation efforts.
“The Office of the Vice President is implementing the following work arrangement in accordance with Memorandum Circular 114,” the advisory read.
Under the new arrangement, the OVP will be open to the public from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Fridays, personnel will be on WFH status, with only the Central Records Unit remaining physically open to receive documents.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered a temporary four-day workweek within the Executive branch to adopt energy conservation measures amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.