OVP: No copy yet of COA ruling, won’t comment on audit findings

Auditors earlier issued a Notice of Disallowance against Vice President Sara Duterte, mandating the return of P375 million in confidential funds that were issued in 2023.

It cited improper disbursement of funding, discrepancies and lack of proper supporting documents.

“Based on the results of our evaluation, with due consideration to subsequent information given under oath during hearings of the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability of the House of Representatives, the amount of P375,000,000.00 is hereby disallowed in audit,” the COA order stated.

Duterte, however, argued last Thursday that her right to due process was “violated” after the Commission on Audit denied her petition to review a notice of disallowance involving confidential funds used by her office.

But COA affirmed its earlier ruling, stating that “[T]he petitioner’s right to due process was not violated when the amount of P3.5 million was disallowed in audit despite not previously raised in the AOMs (audit observation memorandum).”