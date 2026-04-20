More than a gathering: Embassy Night at Five

Events like this serve a purpose beyond social niceties. They create spaces where ideas are informally exchanged, where partnerships are seeded, and where mutual understanding is deepened. In a world often defined by formal negotiations and structured diplomacy, Embassy Night offers something refreshingly human: genuine connection.

Credit must certainly go to Monsi Serrano and ThePhilBizNews for sustaining and growing this platform. Organizing such an event year after year is no small feat, especially when expectations rise with each successful edition. The steady increase in participation suggests the effort has not only been appreciated but embraced by the diplomatic corps and the local business community alike.

This year’s gathering was made even more meaningful with the launch of a book by Monsi Serrano, “Lessons From The Pandemic.” The timing and context could not have been more fitting. As we continue to navigate the long shadow of Covid-19 and the current energy crisis due to the geopolitical tensions, reflections on what we have learned — and what we must not forget — are both necessary and urgent.

Monsi’s book captures insights drawn from one of the most challenging periods in recent history. It reminds us that beyond the statistics and headlines were real human experiences — stories of resilience, innovation, and, at times, painful loss. The pandemic tested leadership, institutions, and personal resolve. It forced us to rethink priorities and exposed both strengths and vulnerabilities in our systems.

Being invited to contribute a short review of this work was truly an honor. It provided an opportunity not only to engage with the material more deeply but also to be part of a broader conversation about how we move forward. Books like this are important because they help ensure that the lessons of the pandemic are not lost to time or overshadowed by the urgency of the present.

What made the evening special was how seamlessly these elements came together — the celebration of relationships through Embassy Night and the reflection offered by Monsi’s book. It was a reminder that progress is not just about moving forward, but also about looking back with clarity and purpose. The evening was made more special with the unveiling of the painting “Palo Sebo” by renowned artist Popoy Cusi. All the guests went home with a mug featuring the painting.

As Embassy Night continues to grow in the years ahead, one hopes it will retain this balance: fostering connections while encouraging thoughtful dialogue. If the fifth edition is any indication, it is well on its way to becoming not just a tradition, but an institution — one that brings people together in ways that truly matter.